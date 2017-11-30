Pro golfer sinks 94-foot putt at Indiana-Duke basketball game to win family a trip

Jeff Overton has been a regular on the PGA Tour for the past decade, but earlier this year he contracted an infection in his spine and has been unable to compete. He only played once on the PGA Tour during the 2016-17 season.

Despite all that, he became an instant legend in Assembly Hall on Wednesday night during the Duke-Indiana game. Overton, who was born in Evansville and went to school at IU, sank a 94-foot putt during a timeout, and everybody lost their minds. He raised his arms with 8-10 feet to go. He knew. Then he did push ups at the center of the court and even kissed the logo.

The entire thing was incredible.

Oh, and a family of four gets a free trip to Myrtle Beach for his efforts. What a performance!