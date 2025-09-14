The through line all week at the 2025 Procore Championship has been 10 of the 12 members of the United States Ryder Cup team being present in their final tune-up for the major international event. After three rounds of play in Napa, California, four of those Ryder Cup players sit in the top 10 of the leaderboard.

Ben Griffin maintains the top spot at 16 under going into the final round, but he finally cooled off after a hot start with a third-round 70 to allow the pack to close the gap on him -- headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Right behind Griffin is amateur Jackson Koivun, who continues to impress sitting just one back in second at 15 under. The Auburn junior has a pair of top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, making seven cuts in nine starts amid a wildly impressive year as an amateur. This go-around has been all about gaining experience for when Koivun makes the jump to the professional ranks next year, and getting a chance to play for a win in the final pairing will be another new experience for the 20-year-old.

That will be a particularly interesting experience for the amateur because of who is now chasing those two in third place. Scheffler fired a third-round 64 to climb 11 spots on the leaderboard and enter the final round just two back of Griffin. It was the kind of round observers have come to expect from Scheffler, as even when he made mistakes, he got himself out of trouble quickly to produce some spectacular birdies.

Scheffler enters Sunday looking to repeat his performance from the BMW Championship when he walked down Robert MacIntyre in the final round. In that tournament, he was able to apply the pressure from the final pairing. On Sunday in Napa, he'll do so from the penultimate group alongside Garrick Higgo (-13), hoping to create some roars from the crowd that bound toward that final group to turn up the pressure.

J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley began Moving Day in the top five but slid back to T9 at 9 under with respective rounds of 72 and 74. The two Ryder Cup rookies will look to bounce back with a strong finish Sunday, seeing if they can't climb a bit higher. At seven shots back of the lead (five shots back of Scheffler), they are likely out of contention for the win.

The rest of the U.S. Ryder Cup squad is further back in the pack. Cameron Young (-7), Sam Burns (-5), Patrick Cantlay (-4), Collin Morikawa (-4), Harris English (-3) and Justin Thomas (-2) won't be in the hunt for a win, but all will be looking at Sunday as a chance to try and dial in some final feels in a competitive setting before heading to Bethpage Black in a few weeks.