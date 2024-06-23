Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim approached the green on the 72nd hole of the 2024 Travelers Championship with the same goal: winning the final signature event of the PGA Tour season. Seconds later, their focus changed to avoiding a handful of protesters who charged the green with smoke bombs.

Police and security on the scene quickly contained the situation, tackling the protesters and removing them from the field of play as fans chanted "U-S-A" and "ass-hole."

Still, white and red powder remained on the green as Scheffler, Kim and Akshay Bhatia looked to complete their fourth rounds with rules officials deeming that play would continue despite the interruption and change to the surface.

In total, the disruption only lasted a few of minutes with Scheffler's ensuing birdie putt landing within inches of the hole. Kim, who trailed by one stroke entering the expected final hole of the tournament, drained his birdie to force a playoff with Scheffler, a five-time PGA Tour winner already this season.

The PGA Tour determined that it was in the best interest of players and the event to cut a new hole for the playoff -- which started on that same 18th hole -- to avoid any lingering debris on the putting surface. Unfortunately for Kim, he could not keep his momentum going. He scored bogey in the playoff, while Scheffler won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour this season with a par.