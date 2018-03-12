Putting Valspar in rear-view, Tiger Woods quickly turns attention to Arnold Palmer

Shortly after his par putt dropped on the 72nd hole at the Valspar Championship, Tiger Woods was already looking ahead to next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods finished second to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship, his best finish on the PGA Tour in almost five years.

He's bested that a record eight times at Bay Hill, though, site of next week's event. Woods won events there in 2000-03, 2008-09 and 2012-13. That's a lot of Ws in one place, and though he "won't touch a club on Monday," Woods will be ready to rock again come Round 1 on Thursday. It will be his first appearance since 2013.

"Get some rest and get ready to head up there," said Woods. "I've got some things to do, but I hadn't played Arnold's tournament in a couple years now. Unfortunately, I didn't play ... before his passing. It's going to be good for me to get back. I've had some great memories there. I have won there a few times, but I used to live there, my kids were born there. Great town and atmosphere."

Woods, who now ranks No. 11 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained (a preposterous number!), will take what appears to be a really solid mid-March game to a place where he has as many victories as Justin Thomas has in his entire career.

Tiger now has enough rounds to appear in the PGA TOUR's stats.



Clubhead speed: 122.5 mph (2nd)

Ball speed: 180.62 (8th)

Driving distance: 303.4 (T42)

SG: Total: 11th

SG: Tee-to-Green: 28th

SG: Off-the-Tee: 104th

SG: Approach: 19th

SG: Around-the-Green: 21st

SG: Putting: 23rd — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) March 11, 2018

"I'm really looking forward to next week," Woods added. "I hadn't played there in a couple years because of my back, and I wanted to play there a couple years ago. I'm very excited. It's a golf course I like. I've played well there throughout the years and just haven't been back in a couple years."

With other big names in the field like Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, Woods is unlikely to be the favorite ... but maybe he should be. He has three top-25 finishes in just four events this season on the PGA Tour, and his body of work thus far looks sustainable.

"I believe my game is progressing," Woods noted. "As I was telling you guys yesterday, I had really some nice building blocks at Honda and I've had a few tweaks for this week and it paid off."

That could mean win No. 9 at Bay Hill in a week or, gasp, win No. 5 at Augusta National four weeks from Sunday.