Quicken Loans National odds 2018: Surprising picks from model that nailed the Masters
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
This week, the 2018 Quicken Loans National takes place at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. There are 120 golfers in the field. Before you bet on the event or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to listen to what the guys from SportsLine have to say.
SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory.
With the tournament starting Thursday, SportsLine simulated the 2018 Quicken Loans National 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
Tiger Woods headlines the Quicken Loans National field and is among the Vegas favorites at 12-1 odds, behind only Rickie Fowler (13-2). But the team at SportsLine isn't high on Woods winning it all in Maryland. Instead, they're projecting a third-place finish. Don't overpay for Woods this week.
One shocker: Kyle Stanley, the fourth biggest favorite at 20-1 Quicken Loans National odds and the defending champion of this PGA tournament, doesn't even sniff the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid.
The model also is calling for a major long shot to make a run at his first title in 2018, which could mean a big payoff.
So who wins the 2018 Quicken Loans National? And what massive long shot stuns the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the full leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend and find out.
Rickie Fowler 13-2
Tiger Woods 12-1
Marc Leishman 18-1
Kyle Stanley 20-1
Francesco Molinari 20-1
Beau Hossler 28-1
Charles Howell III 28-1
JB Holmes 28-1
Kevin Na 33-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33-1
Byeonghun AN 40-1
Jimmy Walker 40-1
Patrick Rodgers 40-1
Stewart Cink 40-1
Joaquin Niemann 40-1
Danny Lee 50-1
Gary Woodland 50-1
Si-Woo Kim 50-1
Kevin Streelman 50-1
