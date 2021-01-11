Following the PGA of America's removal of the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Sunday evening, the R&A on Monday morning confirming that it have no plans to host any future Open Championships at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Turnberry has hosted four Open Championships, most recently in 2009 when Stewart Cink beat Tom Watson in a playoff. Donald Trump purchased the property in 2014 before he became President of the United States, but the R&A made it clear on Monday that they want nothing to do with Trump after his incitement of violence preceding the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. "We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."

The next four venues for the Open Championship include Royal St. George's, St. Andrews, Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon. Turnberry most recently hosted the Women's British Open, which Inbee Park won.