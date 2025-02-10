On Monday, the R&A became the latest major championship organizer to announce qualifying criteria for its 2025 championship, which includes a pathway for members of LIV Golf to qualify. Beginning this year, the leading player, not already exempt, in the top five of the LIV Golf individual standings following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas from June 27-29 will be awarded a place in the field for the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush.

"The Open is a global championship for the best men's golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours," R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said. "We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July."

The R&A's announcement follows that of the United States Golf Association, which also created a new exemption category for the U.S. Open. The USGA will grant one spot in the field at Oakmont to the leading LIV Golf player, not otherwise exempt, from the top three in the individual standings on May 19. In 2026, the U.S. Open will also invite the top player from the final 2025 individual standings, not otherwise exempt, among the top three.

While the R&A and USGA have made its pathways official, the other two major championship organizers — the PGA of America and Augusta National — have not. Both of these parties have the luxury of extending invitations that they deem necessary for their championships.

PGA of America Chief Championships Officer, Kerry Haigh, told CBS Sports at this year's PGA Show that the organization has been pulling from the top five of LIV Golf's year-end individual standings the past few years. Joaquin Niemann and Sergo Garcia, who were not otherwise exempt, both finished inside the top five of the 2024 standings and were both recently invited to play in the field at Quail Hollow in May.

Meanwhile, Augusta National has utilized special invitations the past two seasons. Niemann was a recipient of a special invitation in 2024 and again in 2025 thanks to his play around the world.

"We thank Mark Darbon for his leadership and the R&A for taking this step for the benefit of moving golf forward. The Open Championship is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil released in a statement. "The acknowledgment that competitors from the LIV Golf League and The International Series will have the opportunity to play in golf's original major is a true testament to the strength of fields and the R&A's commitment to golf fans around the world. LIV will continue our mission to bring the best players to the four corners of the world to grow the game. We are excited for the future of this great sport."