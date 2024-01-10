Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, will step down from his position at the end of 2024 following a nine-year stint. Slumbers will oversee the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, the Women's Open at St. Andrews and the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale before departing from the role.

"It has been a privilege to serve golf at the highest level," said Slumbers. "It is a role that I have been proud to carry out on behalf of The R&A's employees, the members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and all our global partners. In any career, there is a time to allow the next generation to have its turn. I am grateful to have had the honor, for nearly a decade, to have been the custodian of all that The R&A and the game of golf more broadly represents."

The 63-year-old has held the chief executive role since succeeding Peter Dawson in 2015. During Slumbers' tenure, both The Open and the Women's Open saw tremendous commercial growth. He also oversaw the modernization of the Rules of Golf in 2019 and the unveiling of the World Handicap System in 2020.

Slumbers, along with the United States Golf Association, was also at the forefront of the golf ball rollback debate. Overseeing the Distance Insights Project, which came to an end in December 2023, Slumbers was a driver in the decision to roll back the golf ball at the elite level starting in 2028. This move was in line with Slumbers' tenets as CEO as he made golf course and financial sustainability a priority.

"Martin has done a lot of good things for the game and started a lot of good initiatives," Rory McIlroy said at this week's Dubai Invitational. "He clearly feels deeply about the game. I've always had a good relationship with him and he's always had the best interest of the gams at heart. I'm not sure what the average tenure is in that position but nine years seems like a good stint. Hopefully he stays involved in the game, even if not as deeply involved as he has been."