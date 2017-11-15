Race to Dubai: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia set to duke it out

With just one event left in the European Tour season, there's a lot of money at stake and only a handful of golfers who can lay claim to it. The DP World Tour Championship wraps up not only the year, but the season-long Race to Dubai for those on the European Tour.

This is Europe's answer to the FedEx Cup, and while it doesn't include as much money as the FedEx Cup does, players are still playing for some serious cash. The DP World Tour Championship includes an $8 million purse alone, while the Race to Dubai (which crowns the season-long champ) splits $5 million between 10 players with the champ taking $1.25 million.

So theoretically a player could sweep the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai and take home a tidy $2.5 million for the weekend. It's not the $11 million plus the PGA Tour awards, but it's not nothing either.

So who has a chance to win both? Only three players have a shot to take the Race to Dubai. Masters champ Sergio Garcia, Masters runner up Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood leads and only needs to finish ahead of Rose in the tournament this weekend in Dubai to take home the crown. Additionally, as long as Garcia doesn't win and Rose doesn't finish top five, Fleetwood wins.



Rose needs to finish second with Fleetwood not winning to take home the prize. He also has a chance if he finishes fifth alone or better depending on where Fleetwood finishes.



Garcia needs a lot of help. First, he has to win. He also needs Fleetwood to finish 12th or worse and for Rose to finish fourth alone or worse.

So there's a lot going on there.

"I don't even know (what I need to do to win the Race to Dubai)," Garcia said this week. "It doesn't really bother me. What I'm going to do, I'm not going to change the way I go out there. What I'm going to do is I'm going to go out there and try to do what I do every week, which is to play the best I can play and give myself the best option of winning this week. I can't control what the other people do. Obviously both Tommy and Justin are playing really well.

"So I mean, I'm not expecting them to finish 40th or 50th. You know, it's really -- to be totally honest, I see a two percent chance of me winning The Race to Dubai, but I'm fine with it. I can live with it. It's been a great year, and that's not going to change."

All three are on form. Rose has won the last two times he's played (including the WGC-HSBC Champions), Fleetwood has five straight top 25s and Garcia won the last time he played in Spain a month ago.

It should be a fun, intriguing fight to the finish in Dubai as one of these three tries to become the latest in a long line of spectacular Race to Dubai (formerly the Order of Merit) winners on the European Tour. And to be sure, the five-year reign of Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy will finally be broken.

For Rose, it would be his second order of merit win. For Garcia and Fleetwood, their first.