Rand Paul on President Donald Trump's golf game: 'The president never loses'

For the second time last week, President Donald Trump played some golf with a fellow high-profile Republican politician. First, it was Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina who said Trump shot a 73 when they played together at Trump National Golf Club Washington last week. That a course that Trump, of course, owns.

"On the front nine, he shot even par," Graham told Golf.com. "I shot a 41, which is good for me. He hit almost every fairway. He had seven Hogans, driving it on the fairway, hitting it on the green. On the back nine, he was one over, two over at the most. He had one birdie on the back and just really hit the ball well. On the front, he made four 10- to 12-footers for par. That's what got him to shoot even-par on the front. He missed a four-foot birdie putt. He could easily have been one under."

On Sunday, Trump teed it up with Rand Paul -- against whom he ran for president just a year ago -- at the same course in Virginia. So how did that one go?

"The president never loses, didn't you know?" Paul told CNN after the game. "The president and his partner beat myself and my partner by three holes. He's a little better golfer than I am, admittedly, but we had a good time."

Both Graham and Paul tweeted about their experiences with Trump, although only Graham posted Trump's score.

