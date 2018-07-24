RBC Canadian Open 2018 odds: Model that predicted 4 golf majors makes surprising picks

The 2018 RBC Canadian Open tees off at Glen Abbey Golf Club on Thursday, with many of the world's top players in the field. Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, is the 2018 RBC Canadian Open favorite at 12-1. He has plenty of tough competition, however, with Brooks Koepka (25-2), Tommy Fleetwood (17-1) and Bubba Watson (21-1) following close behind on the 2018 RBC Canadian Open odds board. Jhonattan Vegas, looking to make history at the RBC Canadian Open 2018 by winning this event three straight times, is going off at 40-1. Before your make your 2018 RBC Canadian Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.



McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.



One surprising pick from the model for the RBC Canadian Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a 30-1 long shot, surges to a top-three finish.



The former Masters champion has three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year and has been impressive in several European Tour events as well, including a recent top-10 finish at the Open de France. He has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 20 and took fourth in the Valspar Championship earlier this season. He's a value pick you should be all over at the 2018 Canadian Open.

Another shocker: Brooks Koepka, the back-to-back U.S. Open champion, fails to finish in the top three even though Vegas gives him the second-best odds in the entire 2018 RBC Canadian Open field.



Koepka fell out of contention at the British Open with a third-round 75, eventually setting for 39th after being in the hunt heading into the weekend. He has played this course competitively just once in his career in 2015, finishing 18th. Despite his past achievements, there are far better values than the 25-2 RBC Canadian Open odds he's getting.

The model has also identified four other sleepers with odds of 30-1 or longer who are set to make a serious run for the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 RBC Canadian Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



