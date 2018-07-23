RBC Canadian Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed 4 golf majors

The PGA Tour schedule continues this week with the 2018 RBC Canadian Open at par-72 Glen Abbey Golf Course. It's the fifth time in the last six years this course has hosted Canadian Open, and Jhonattan Vegas has won the last two. Now, Vegas can become the first golfer since 2011 to pull off a three-peat in one event. He's going off at 40-1 in the latest 2018 RBC Canadian Open odds, behind favorites Dustin Johnson (15-2), Brooks Koepka (25-2) and Tommy Fleetwood (17-1). Before you make any 2018 RBC Canadian Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.



McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.



One surprising pick from the model for the RBC Canadian Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a 30-1 long shot, surges to a top-three finish.



Garcia has three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year and has been impressive in several European Tour events as well, including a recent top-10 finish at the Open de France. He's a value pick you should be all over this week.



Another shocker: Bubba Watson, one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't sniff the top five.



Watson has missed the cut in two of his last four events, including the 2018 Open Championship, where he fired a 75 and 73 in his two rounds. He finished outside the top 40 at this event last year, so there are much better values available in the 2018 RBC Canadian Open field than the 21-1 odds he's getting.



The model has also identified four other sleepers with odds of 30-1 or longer who are set to make a serious run for the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 RBC Canadian Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Canadian Open projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend and was all over Tiger Woods' surprising run at the British Open, and find out.



Dustin Johnson 15-2

Brooks Koepka 25-2

Tommy Fleetwood 17-1

Bubba Watson 21-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Charley Hoffman 30-1

Kevin Kisner 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1

Ian Poulter 40-1

Jhonattan Vegas 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Billy Horschel 45-1

Byeong Hun An 45-1

Derek Fathauer 45-1

Fabian Gomez 45-1