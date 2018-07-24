RBC Canadian Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted 4 golf majors

Fresh off Francesco Molinari's epic win in the British Open, the PGA Tour continues on Thursday with the 2018 RBC Canadian Open. Dustin Johnson, who was cut at the British Open after firing a 76 on Thursday and 72 on Friday, is the 2018 RBC Canadian Open favorite at 12-1. Back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is chasing him on the 2018 RBC Canadian Open odds board at 25-2, followed by Tommy Fleetwood at 17-1. Nine golfers are going off at 30-1 or lower, and they'll all tackle the Jack Nicklaus-designed Glen Abbey Golf Club.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.



McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish.



One surprising pick from the model for the RBC Canadian Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a 30-1 long shot, surges to a top-three finish.



The former Masters champion has three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year and has been impressive in several European Tour events as well, including a recent top-10 finish at the Open de France. He has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 20 and took fourth in the Valspar Championship earlier this season. He's a value pick you should be all over at the 2018 Canadian Open.



Another shocker: Jhonattan Vegas, who won this tournament in 2016 and 2017, fails to three-peat and barely cracks the top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open 2018.

Vegas has struggled as of late, failing to make the cut at the Travelers Championship and Open Championship. He made the weekend at the Masters and U.S. Open, but only mustered 38th and 41st-place finishes, respectively. Don't be fooled by his recent dominance at the Canadian Open. There are far better values in the 2018 RBC Canadian Open field to pursue.



The model has also identified four other sleepers with odds of 30-1 or longer who are set to make a serious run for the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 RBC Canadian Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full RBC Canadian Open projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend and was all over Tiger Woods' surprising run at the British Open, and find out.



Dustin Johnson 15-2

Brooks Koepka 25-2

Tommy Fleetwood 17-1

Bubba Watson 21-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Charley Hoffman 30-1

Kevin Kisner 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1

Ian Poulter 40-1

Jhonattan Vegas 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Billy Horschel 45-1

Byeong Hun An 45-1

Derek Fathauer 45-1

Fabian Gomez 45-1