The PGA Tour is finally headed back north of the border, with a strong field set to take on St. George's Golf and Country Club in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. The Toronto course should be packed with eager fans after a two-year absence because of COVID-19, and the field is packed with stars. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas are among the notables in the RBC Canadian Open 2022 field. Corey Conners is the highest-ranked among the 21 Canadians in the field, and a native has not won the nation's national championship since 1954. Rory McIlroy went 22-under par to win the most recent edition of the RBC Canadian Open by seven strokes.

Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, is the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2022 RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. McIlroy and Thomas are both right behind at 9-1, while Cameron Smith is priced at 12-1. Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1), Shane Lowry (18-1) and Conners (20-1) also are among the favorites in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open field.

Will Scheffler be worth the high price you would need to pay ($11,100 at DraftKings) to have him anchor your 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks? Or would a player like Tony Finau (25-1; $9,400) give you better value? Before you consider any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Memorial Tournament, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including Will Zalatoris, who tied for fifth. His biggest sleeper pick of the week, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Charles Schwab Challenge, three of Gates' top six picks finished in the top four on the final leaderboard, including winner Burns and runner-up Scheffler. Before the PGA, Gates backed both Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris among his top five picks, and Thomas beat Zalatoris in a playoff.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open (see tickets at StubHub), and you'll really want to see what he has to say. You can only see his Fantasy golf rankings and RBC Canadian Open picks at SportsLine.

2022 RBC Canadian Open golf expert picks

The expert is behind McIlroy this week, and surely not because he is the "defending champion." Well, it helps a little, but that was three years ago, and the Northern Irishman is playing very well right now. The 33-year-old has five top-10 finishes in nine appearances this season, including three of the past four. His last win was the CJ Cup in October, but he was the runner-up at the Masters and finished eighth at the PGA Championship. He is second on tour in scoring average (69.3), second in strokes gained: tee-to-green and third in driving distance (319.4 yards).

Gates isn't nearly as high on Matthew Fitzpatrick at a nearly $10,000 price tag on DraftKings. The Fantasy expert knows the Englishman wants to win his first title on the PGA Tour, but he might be looking ahead to next week's major championship at Brookline. "I think he has his mind set on winning a major this year," Gates told SportsLine. The tournament in Toronto could just be a tune-up for the 27-year-old, who has seven worldwide victories, to stay loose for the U.S. Open. He comes in off a missed cut at the Memorial, and he is 102nd on tour in greens in regulation percentage (65.6 percent).

How to set your 2022 RBC Canadian Open Fantasy golf rankings

For this week's event at St. George's, Gates is backing a long shot who comes in at massive odds of around 300-1 and priced under $7,000 on DraftKings. Gates says this player has been shooting low rounds and just needs to string some together to be a huge steal as one of the lower-priced players on the board. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Gates' top RBC Canadian Open golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 RBC Canadian Open? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates' Fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, all from the fantasy expert who has been on fire with his picks, and find out.