The PGA Tour's top golfers are staying busy, with five of the world's top 10 players set to compete in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. The event was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, but a strong field will be on hand at St. George's Golf and Country Club, with the U.S. Open set for next week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will be back in action after Burns beat Scheffler in a playoff to win the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago. Rory McIlroy will defend his 2019 title, which he won by seven strokes at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, and Players champion and world No. 4 Cameron Smith also is among the notable players. There are 21 Canadian players in the field for the RBC Canadian Open, the country's national championship. Ontario native Corey Conners will be among those trying to be the first Canadian to win the event since 1954.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler as the 8-1 favorite, with McIlroy and Thomas both at 9-1, in its latest 2022 RBC Canadian Open odds. Among the other top contenders in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open field are Smith (12-1), Burns (14-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1), Shane Lowry (18-1) and Conners (20-1).

Should you go with Scheffler ($11,100 at DraftKings), Thomas ($10,900) or McIlory ($10,500) as the top dog for your 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks? Or could a player like Conners ($9,600) step up this week in Toronto and give you much better value? Before you consider any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Memorial Tournament, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including Will Zalatoris, who tied for fifth. His biggest sleeper pick of the week, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Charles Schwab Challenge, three of Gates' top six picks finished in the top four on the final leaderboard, including winner Burns and runner-up Scheffler. Before the PGA, Gates backed both Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris among his top five picks, and Thomas beat Zalatoris in a playoff.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open (see tickets at StubHub), and you'll really want to see what he has to say.

2022 RBC Canadian Open golf expert picks

The expert is fully behind McIlroy this week, but not because he won this tournament three years ago. The pick is based on what the Northern Irishman is doing right now. McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four tournaments, tying for 18th at the Memorial in his most recent outing. He has five top-10's in nine events and stats as strong as almost anyone on tour. He is second in scoring average (69.3), third in strokes gained total and sixth in total driving. The 33-year-old won the CJ Cup in October and was the Masters runner-up in April.

On the other hand, Gates isn't recommending paying almost $10,000 to have Fitzpatrick on your DraftKings team. The 27-year-old hasn't won on the PGA Tour yet and could want to make a huge splash at the U.S. Open next week at Brookline. "I think he has his mind set on winning a major this year," Gates says. The Englishman has seven worldwide victories and has finished in the top 10 in six of 13 tournaments this season. He also has two missed cuts in his past four, bookending a pair of top-fives. His last outing was at the Memorial, where he shot 74-73 to go home early.

For this week's event at St. George's, Gates is backing a long shot who comes in at massive odds of around 300-1 and priced under $7,000 on DraftKings. Gates says this player has been shooting low rounds and just needs to string some together to be a huge steal as one of the lower-priced players on the board. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Gates' top RBC Canadian Open golf picks, at SportsLine.

