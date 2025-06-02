May was all about Scottie Scheffler as the world's top player won three events, including last week's Memorial Tournament. Now as the calendar flips to June, Rory McIlroy is back in the spotlight as he is the top player in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field when play begins Thursday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley with Scheffler taking the week off in preparation for next week's U.S. Open. The latest 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook odds list McIlroy as the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450).
Ludvig Aberg is the only other top-10 player in the world in the field, and he's second in the PGA odds this week at +1400. Other RBC Canadian Open contenders include Canadian Corey Conners (20-1) and Shane Lowry (22-1). Before making any 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks, you need to see the 2025 RBC Canadian Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2023. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.
Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code, FanDuel promo code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here. You can also get a 2025 RBC Canadian Open projected leaderboard from the computer model that's nailed 15 majors, including four straight Masters.
Top 2025 RBC Canadian Open expert picks
One surprise: Kannon is staying away from Wyndham Clark in outright and potential head-to-head bets. Clark is still a fringe top-10 golfer in this week's PGA odds, but he doesn't have much recent track record to back that status up. He hasn't finished higher than T27 in his last six events and has just one top-10 finish on the season.
"The struggles for Clark, in my mind, really go back to the 2024 Masters when he missed the cut," Kannon told SportsLine. "He had been red-hot coming into Augusta and really has never been the same since. Like Rose, Clark is approaching a major that he currently owns a trophy for as well. It has to be weighing on him to perform well at another U.S. Open I would imagine, and I wonder if this week will be used to try to work on his game and tackle the many issues he's having on the golf course." See who else to fade here.
Meanwhile, Kannon loves the value of Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who is going off at 45-1 in the latest PGA odds. There have been some encouraging recent signs for Hughes, who has three top-10 finishes in his past seven starts. Canadians traditionally haven't played well in this event, though Nick Taylor did break through in 2023 for the first win by a Canadian since 1954.
"Hughes has one of the best short games in the field this week and over the last 24-rounds, he ranks fifth in this field on the 200-225 yard Par 3s. We know this is a different golf course but in his last five trips to the Canadian Open, Hughes has two top-10 finishes, a top-15 and a top-30." See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks
Cannon has locked in his best bets for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 70-1. This golfer has played well recently in Canada and could be poised for a stunning win. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
Which golfers should you target for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of more than 70-1? Check out the 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, all from the expert who already nailed four outright winners this season.
2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, field
See the full RBC Canadian Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Rory McIlroy +450
Ludvig Aberg +1400
Corey Conners +2000
Shane Lowry +2200
Sam Burns +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Luke Clanton +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Harry Hall +4000
Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
Keith Mitchell +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Mackenzie Hughes +4500
Nick Taylor +5500
Kurt Kitayama +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Chris Gotterup +6000
Max Homa +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Davis Riley +7000
Thomas Detry +7000
Gary Woodland +7500
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Matt Wallace +7500
Rasmus Hojgaard +7500
Eric Cole +7500
Johnny Keefer +7500
Kevin Yu +7500
Cameron Young +8000
Niklas Norgaard +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Matti Schmid +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Taylor Moore +9000
Vince Whaley +9000
Mark Hubbard +9000
Sam Ryder +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Erik van Rooyen +10000
Rico Hoey +11000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Ricky Castillo +11000
Doug Ghim +11000
Matt McCarty +11000
Jesper Svensson +11000
Victor Perez +12000
Matt Kuchar +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Isaiah Salinda +12000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Alejandro Tosti +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Gordon Sargent +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Steven Fisk +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Quade Cummins +15000