May was all about Scottie Scheffler as the world's top player won three events, including last week's Memorial Tournament. Now as the calendar flips to June, Rory McIlroy is back in the spotlight as he is the top player in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field when play begins Thursday (6:45 a.m. ET) at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley with Scheffler taking the week off in preparation for next week's U.S. Open. The latest 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook odds list McIlroy as the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450).

Ludvig Aberg is the only other top-10 player in the world in the field, and he's second in the PGA odds this week at +1400. Other RBC Canadian Open contenders include Canadian Corey Conners (20-1), Shane Lowry (22-1) and the trio of Sam Burns, Robert MacIntyre and Taylor Pendrith at 28-1. Before making any 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks, you need to see the 2025 RBC Canadian Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 RBC Canadian Open expert picks

One surprise: Kannon is staying away from Wyndham Clark in outright and head-to-head bets. Clark is still a fringe top-10 golfer in this week's PGA odds, but he doesn't have much recent track record to back that status up. He hasn't finished higher than T27 in his last six events and has just one top-10 finish on the season.

"The struggles for Clark, in my mind, really go back to the 2024 Masters when he missed the cut," Kannon told SportsLine. "He had been red-hot coming into Augusta and really has never been the same since. Like Rose, Clark is approaching a major that he currently owns a trophy for as well. It has to be weighing on him to perform well at another U.S. Open I would imagine, and I wonder if this week will be used to try to work on his game and tackle the many issues he's having on the golf course." Kannon is backing Kurt Kitiyama (-115) in a head-to-head over Clark and isn't including Clark in any outright or finishing positions bets.

Meanwhile, Kannon loves the value of Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who is going off at 45-1 in the latest PGA odds. There have been some encouraging recent signs for Hughes, who has three top-10 finishes in his past seven starts. Canadians traditionally haven't played well in this event, though Nick Taylor did break through in 2023 for the first win by a Canadian since 1954.

"Hughes has one of the best short games in the field this week and over the last 24-rounds, he ranks fifth in this field on the 200-225 yard Par 3s. We know this is a different golf course but in his last five trips to the Canadian Open, Hughes has two top-10 finishes, a top-15 and a top-30."

How to make 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks

Cannon has locked in his best bets for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 100-1. This golfer has played well recently in Canada and could be poised for a stunning win.

Which golfers should you target for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of more than 70-1?

2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

(odds subject to change)



Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +2800

Robert MacIntyre +2800

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Luke Clanton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Cameron Young +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Moore +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Rico Hoey +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Gordon Sargent +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Steven Fisk +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Quade Cummins +15000