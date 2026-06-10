2026 RBC Canadian Open TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch final PGA Tour event before the U.S. Open

The PGA Tour will head north of the border this week for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, which offers players one final chance to get ready for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills -- and a last shot at qualifying for anyone who can move inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Canada's national open will once again take place at TPC Toronto, where Ryan Fox will be the defending champion after a thrilling playoff victory in 2025. There are a handful stars in the field this week looking to get their games dialed in for Shinnecock and try to make the short trip to Long Island with a trophy in tow, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka among the headliners this week.

Then there's the Canadian contingent who always get top billing in their home event. 2023 Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor will be there alongside longtime Canadian stalwarts Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes. Then there are the fresher faces hoping to etch their name in Canadian golf lore, with A.J. Ewart and one of the season's breakout rookies, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, aiming for a strong week in Toronto.

Here's how you can watch Canada's top players and some of the PGA Tour's best battle it out at TPC Toronto for the Canadian Open title all weekend as well as our full tournament preview.

2026 RBC Canadian Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio