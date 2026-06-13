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2026 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 in Toronto

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Moving Day at the final tournament before the U.S. Open

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While the U.S. Open is fast approaching, 36 holes remain at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open with some significant names seeking contention behind midway leader Benjamin James, who is one shot clear of the field despite playing his first professional tournament. James stands directly atop five men who are one shot back of the lead with Sam Burns the most accomplished among them. 

Just a bit further back, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood lead a large group that is two strokes behind James, while Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegal, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry are all high on the leaderboard looking to pick up a key victory and gain some momentum ahead of the year's third major championship. Who will get it done? Moving Day will go a long way toward determining the eventual champion at TPC Toronto. 

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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