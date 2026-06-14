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2026 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from final round in Toronto

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4 at the final tournament before the U.S. Open

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Through three rounds of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, the possibilities remain endless. Fresh off qualifying for the U.S. Open, Jackson Suber is the man who sits atop the leaderboard at 13 under with 10 players within three strokes of his lead.

The man who has yet to win on the PGA Tour will look to fend off red-hot players like Wyndham Clark (-11), Tommy Fleetwood (-11) and Sam Burns (-10), all of whom contended at last week's Memorial Tournament and hope to make amends quickly.

Defending champion Ryan Fox remains in the equation at 10 under as well. Meanwhile, one stroke further back at 9 under, a large contingent of the European Ryder Cup team remain within shouting distance with Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland all vying to enter the winner's circle.

Whether it is a player like Suber looking for his first career victory or those such as Clark and Fleetwood hoping to sprint into next week's U.S. Open, the final round of the Canadian Open will be filled with much-watch action ahead of the third major championship of the season.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Matthew Anderson making a push for Canada

Another year and another Canadian trying to track down his national open. This time it is Matt Anderson who is 5 under through eight holes and just one stroke behind Jimmy Stanger at 14 under who has roaring himself. Anderson stands at 13 under as the rain continues to pelt down and the wind starts to whip. 

 
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June 14, 2026, 5:39 PM
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June 14, 2026, 5:14 PM
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Jackson Suber settles into his round with an opening birdie

Suber needs two putts on the par-5 opener and kicks off his final round with a birdie to push the lead out to 14 under. All three members of the final grouping are able to pencil a circle on their scorecard as rain continues to fall at TPC Toronto. The good news for players is although rain continues, the wind is completely gone.

 
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Brooks Koepka withdraws from Canadian Open with hand injury

The man who is set to defend his 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills next week will enter the championship with some question marks surrounding his health. The five-time major champion pulled out of the Canadian Open with a hand injury before his final round. This is what Brooks Koepka had to say about the injury yesterday after his round:

"I don't know what it is. I'm struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can't grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don't know what the deal was but hopefully we'll figure it out.

"Yeah, the whole warm-up, I felt fine, I was absolutely good. Then got to the range and went to grip the club and I just couldn't even grip it. So it lasted -- it was all day. Felt better the last few holes. I don't know if that's just the meds kicked in or what it is. But hopefully we'll figure it out now."
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