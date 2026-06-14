2026 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from final round in Toronto

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Through three rounds of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, the possibilities remain endless. Fresh off qualifying for the U.S. Open, Jackson Suber is the man who sits atop the leaderboard at 13 under with 10 players within three strokes of his lead.

The man who has yet to win on the PGA Tour will look to fend off red-hot players like Wyndham Clark (-11), Tommy Fleetwood (-11) and Sam Burns (-10), all of whom contended at last week's Memorial Tournament and hope to make amends quickly.

Defending champion Ryan Fox remains in the equation at 10 under as well. Meanwhile, one stroke further back at 9 under, a large contingent of the European Ryder Cup team remain within shouting distance with Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland all vying to enter the winner's circle.

Whether it is a player like Suber looking for his first career victory or those such as Clark and Fleetwood hoping to sprint into next week's U.S. Open, the final round of the Canadian Open will be filled with much-watch action ahead of the third major championship of the season.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.