The fourth signature event of the PGA Tour season is upon us, as the PGA Tour's best make the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the 2026 RBC Heritage. Fresh off the Masters, where Rory McIlroy took home the $4.5 million check for winning his second consecutive green jacket, big money will once again be on the line at Harbour Town Golf Links with a $20 million purse up for grabs.

McIlroy is not part of the field, but nearly the rest of the top players in the world will be, including Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland. Many of those big names are looking for their first win of the season -- and the $3.6 million payday that comes with it -- as they battle for the plaid jacket, creating what should be a fierce tournament through the weekend.

While everyone wants to capture the win, the signature events provide an opportunity to take home big money and crucial points for the season-long race for the FedEx Cup for everyone in the top 10. A top 10 finish this week pays out at least $500,000, and a top 20 finish guarantees players $250,000. That, along with the opportunity to rack up points that can better position themselves to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship, means there is plenty on the line this week at Hilton Head.

Check out the full purse breakdown and payouts for each spot on the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage.

2026 RBC Heritage prize money, purse

Purse: $20,000,000

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $795,000

6th: $715,000

7th: $665,000

8th: $615,000

9th: $575,000

10th: $535,000

11th: $495,000

12th: $455,000

13th: $415,000

14th: $375,000

15th: $352,000

16th: $332,000

17th: $312,000

18th: $292,000

19th: $272,000

20th: $252,000

21st: $232,000

22nd: $217,000

23rd: $202,000

24th: $187,000

25th: $172,000

26th: $158,000

27th: $150,000

28th: $143,000

29th: $137,000

30th: $131,000

31st: $125,000

32nd: $119,000

33rd: $114,000

34th: $109,000

35th: $104,000

36th: $99,000

37th: $94,000

38th: $89,000

39th: $84,000

40th: $80,000

41st: $76,000

42nd: $72,000

43rd: $68,000

44th: $64,000

45th: $60,000

46th: $57,000

47th: $54,000

48th: $52,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $48,000

51st: $47,000

52nd: $46,000

53rd: $45,000

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,000

56th: $42,000

57th: $41,000

58th: $40,000

59th: $39,500

60th: $39,000

61st: $38,500

62nd: $38,000

63rd: $37,500

64th: $37,000

65th: $36,500

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,500

68th: $35,000

69th: $34,750

70th: $34,500

71st: $34,250

72nd: $34,000

73rd: $33,750

74th: $33,500

75th: $33,250

76th: $33,000

77th: $32,750

78th: $32,500

79th: $32,250

80th: $32,000

81st: $31,750

82nd: $31,500