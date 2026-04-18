2026 RBC Heritage purse, prize money: Payouts from $20 million pool at Harbour Town signature event
The RBC Heritage winner will take home the plaid jacket and $3.6 million
The fourth signature event of the PGA Tour season is upon us, as the PGA Tour's best make the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the 2026 RBC Heritage. Fresh off the Masters, where Rory McIlroy took home the $4.5 million check for winning his second consecutive green jacket, big money will once again be on the line at Harbour Town Golf Links with a $20 million purse up for grabs.
McIlroy is not part of the field, but nearly the rest of the top players in the world will be, including Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland. Many of those big names are looking for their first win of the season -- and the $3.6 million payday that comes with it -- as they battle for the plaid jacket, creating what should be a fierce tournament through the weekend.
While everyone wants to capture the win, the signature events provide an opportunity to take home big money and crucial points for the season-long race for the FedEx Cup for everyone in the top 10. A top 10 finish this week pays out at least $500,000, and a top 20 finish guarantees players $250,000. That, along with the opportunity to rack up points that can better position themselves to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship, means there is plenty on the line this week at Hilton Head.
Check out the full purse breakdown and payouts for each spot on the leaderboard at the RBC Heritage.
2026 RBC Heritage prize money, purse
Purse: $20,000,000
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $795,000
6th: $715,000
7th: $665,000
8th: $615,000
9th: $575,000
10th: $535,000
11th: $495,000
12th: $455,000
13th: $415,000
14th: $375,000
15th: $352,000
16th: $332,000
17th: $312,000
18th: $292,000
19th: $272,000
20th: $252,000
21st: $232,000
22nd: $217,000
23rd: $202,000
24th: $187,000
25th: $172,000
26th: $158,000
27th: $150,000
28th: $143,000
29th: $137,000
30th: $131,000
31st: $125,000
32nd: $119,000
33rd: $114,000
34th: $109,000
35th: $104,000
36th: $99,000
37th: $94,000
38th: $89,000
39th: $84,000
40th: $80,000
41st: $76,000
42nd: $72,000
43rd: $68,000
44th: $64,000
45th: $60,000
46th: $57,000
47th: $54,000
48th: $52,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $48,000
51st: $47,000
52nd: $46,000
53rd: $45,000
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,000
56th: $42,000
57th: $41,000
58th: $40,000
59th: $39,500
60th: $39,000
61st: $38,500
62nd: $38,000
63rd: $37,500
64th: $37,000
65th: $36,500
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,500
68th: $35,000
69th: $34,750
70th: $34,500
71st: $34,250
72nd: $34,000
73rd: $33,750
74th: $33,500
75th: $33,250
76th: $33,000
77th: $32,750
78th: $32,500
79th: $32,250
80th: $32,000
81st: $31,750
82nd: $31,500