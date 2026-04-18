2026 RBC Heritage leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Moving Day has arrived at the 2026 RBC Heritage, where the field will look to chase down Matt Fitzpatrick, who begins the third round at 14 under. Fitzpatrick, who won this event in 2023, looks extremely comfortable on the greens of the restored Harbour Town Golf Links, and after firing a 63 on Friday, took the solo lead heading into the weekend.

Heading the chase pack is Viktor Hovland, who is one shot back, eyeing his first victory in 13 months. Rounding out the top five at the 36-hole mark are Harris English, 18-hole leader Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka and Patrick Cantlay. Other hopeful contenders will need to make a significant charge on Saturday, but Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa are one strong round away from getting themselves seriously into contention. With afternoon winds expected, the course could get far more challenging on Saturday.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 RBC Heritage from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.