2026 RBC Heritage leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina

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The final round of the 2026 RBC Heritage has arrived with Matt Fitzpatrick still in front after 54 holes, three shots clear of the field. The 2023 champion at this event, Fitzpatrick continues to look extremely comfortable at the restored Harbour Town Golf Links, but he will be tested down the stretch, primarily by Scottie Scheffler, who is right on his tail in solo second as play begins Sunday.

There are a handful of other notable chasers, including Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland (continuing his hot streak) and Ludvig Åberg, but for them to have a legitimate shot at winning, Fitzpatrick will need to stumble and seriously open the door to the rest of the field. Fitzpatrick is aiming for his second win in the last month following a three-year drought on United States soil, while Scheffler, the world No. 1, is eyeing for his first victory since The American Express in January. 

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 RBC Heritage from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports AppKeep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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@PGATOUR via Twitter
April 19, 2026, 3:25 PM
Apr. 19, 2026, 11:25 am EDT
 
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Fitzpatrick, Scheffler history in final pairing today

 
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April 19, 2026, 2:51 PM
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