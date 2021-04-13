A strong PGA Tour field headlined by top-ranked Dustin Johnson and defending champion Webb Simpson tees off Thursday at the 2021 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, Island, S.C. Simpson's victory last June broke a streak of four first-time PGA Tour winners at Harbour Town, but the 2021 RBC Heritage field is stronger than a typical post-major event. It also includes Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, who needs a victory to guarantee permanent PGA Tour status, as well as Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2021 RBC Heritage odds. Simpson is the 12-1 second favorite, followed by Cantlay (16-1) and Morikawa (20-1), while Zalatoris is at 25-1. Before locking in any 2021 RBC Heritage picks or golf predictions, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for what it takes to win at Harbour Town. Before last year's event, he had Simpson among his contenders despite the former U.S. Open champ coming in off a missed cut.

"Stunned a lot of folks with missed cut last week at Charles Schwab," Johnson said at the time. "Still, has played well at Harbour Town." Simpson had finished in the top 20 six previous times on the course, and Johnson expected more success.

The result? Simpson set the tournament scoring record at 22 under, shooting 7-under 64 in the final round to hold off a stern challenge from Abraham Ancer and win by a stroke.

Before Hideki Matsuyama won last week's Masters, Johnson made special mention of Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Zalatoris as golfers to watch.

He listed Spieth and Schauffele in his top three contenders and had Zalatoris as his top rookie. Zalatoris nearly caught Matsuyama and finished as runner-up, while Spieth and Schauffele tied for third.

The golf expert knows these players and how they fit the courses. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, he singled out DeChambeau as his top choice to win before his second victory of the year.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season and touted Tyrell Hatton to get his first tour victory the following week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 RBC Heritage picks, and they will surprise you. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 RBC Heritage expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading favorite Dustin Johnson this week. The South Carolina native has been out of sorts since February, and he missed the cut last week in failing to defend his Masters title. The two-time major champion has shot 73 or worse in six of his past 10 stroke-play rounds and finished T-48 and T-54 in the two full-field events before getting to Augusta. He also failed to advance at the Match Play, then pulled out of the Valero Texas Open. Johnson believes there are several better options in the 2021 RBC Heritage field.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Cantlay has been tearing up the tour, even if he doesn't have a recent win to show for it. He won the Zozo Championship in October, and he has finished in the top 20 in seven of the eight events since, with a runner-up and a third. He had a disastrous opening-round 79 at Augusta, and his 1-over 73 on Friday wasn't enough to make the cut, but he is sixth on tour in strokes gained total. He also is third in scrambling and hits nearly 70 percent of his greens (ranking 28th), and those are critical skills for conquering Harbour Town.

Johnson has been keeping a very close eye on Zalatoris, and he wasn't too surprised by his Masters showing. The 24-year-old has been battling since failing to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, and now he is on the brink of full tour privileges. He is 27th in the World Golf Ranking but essentially needs a victory to guarantee his future because of changes forced by the pandemic. He has six top-10 finishes in 14 events this season and is 10th in scoring average (69.929) and ranks in the top five in strokes gained approach and tee-to-green.

How to make 2021 RBC Heritage predictions

This week, Johnson is also touting a huge long shot who comes in higher than 80-1. This golfer has a history of playing well at Harbour Town and other courses where shot-making is rewarded. You can only see who it is here.

Who wins the RBC Heritage 2021? Where do Cantlay and Zalatoris finish? And which long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2021 RBC Heritage, all from the insider who was all over Webb Simpson's run last year.

