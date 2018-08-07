Relive Davis Love III capturing the only PGA Championship of his career in 1997

Coming into the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in upstate New York, 33-year-old Davis Love III had tastes of success throughout his career. Love had 10 PGA Tour wins to his name, including a Players Championship in 1992, but he had never gotten over the hump in a major.

It's not like he'd never come close, especially in recent seasons. He had six top-10 finishes in major play, all of them coming after 1995. He finished second at the 1995 Masters and tied for second at the 1996 U.S. Open. In 1997, he had posted top-10 finishes at both the Masters and The Open. Then, at the 1997 PGA Championship, Love finally won his first -- and only -- career major.

Love's weekend started well on the par-70 course. He was tied with John Daly at 4-under 66 after the first day. Following the second round, Daly had dropped on the leaderboard with a 3-over 73, leaving him tied for 10th. Lee Janzen, meanwhile, jumped up the leaderboard to take the lead with a 3-under 67. Love posted 1-over 71, leaving him a stroke back of Janzen.

On Saturday, however, Janzen struggled. He posted a 74, putting him at par for the weekend and knocking him down to a tie for third. Love stayed atop the leaderboard alongside Justin Leonard, who shot a 65 on Saturday to put himself at 7-under 203. Love had a fantastic day himself, posting a 66 on Saturday to keep up with Leonard's blistering pace.

Then, on Sunday, Love did what no other golfer seemed to be able to accomplish that weekend. On a day in which much of the field struggled -- including Leonard, who posted a 71 on Sunday -- Love kept his pace, shooting 66 and finishing the tournament at 11-under 269. He finished a full five strokes ahead of Leonard to take first.

In a weekend that was filled with shufflings and reshufflings atop the leaderboard, with players dropping like flies, Love was the one constant at the top. He showed why that was the case with a masterful final day to seal the PGA Championship, proving why consistency is so key over the course of a long weekend.