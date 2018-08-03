Relive Tiger Woods impressive win at the 2006 PGA Championship over Sergio Garcia

Tiger Woods has won all over the world. Every tournament in every locale. But he's only won multiple majors on two courses. The first is obviously Augusta National. The second is Medinah Country Club. Woods took the 1999 PGA Championship there by one over Sergio Garcia. In 2006, it wasn't that close. Woods toasted the field and beat runner up Shaun Micheel by five and Garcia this time by six.

It was the 12th major of Tiger's career to that point in 40 tries, which is just an astonishing number.

"I just had one of those magical days on the greens," Woods said after his win. "I just felt like if I got the ball anywhere on the green, I could make it. It's not too often you get days like that, and I happened to have it on the final round of a major championship. So it was a really neat feeling to have."

Woods opened 69-68-65 before dropping another 68 in the final round for the runaway win. After starting his round that Sunday with a birdie, he actually got all the way to 19 under through 11 holes before dropping a shot over the final seven. Regardless, nobody got within four of him on the back nine.

It was his second consecutive major after also taking the 2006 Open Championship at Hoylake. Those were also the first two major wins for Woods after his father Earl died.

"Overall, it wasn't the same as Hoylake," Woods said. "Maybe just because I was in contention to win in a major after my dad passed. It was just a totally different feeling. I think that had a lot to do with it. But this week was similar but not quite as good as it was feeling-wise and my emotions. I got riled up a couple times, got fiery, and I can get that way at times. But I was able to calm myself down and refocus and be committed on the next shot."

As astonishing as it would have seemed at the time, Woods would only win two more majors between this one and next week's 100th PGA Championship. He's been looking for No. 15 for 10 years.