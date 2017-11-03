Report: Olympic Club in California to get 2028 PGA Championship, 2032 Ryder Cup

After hosting the U.S. Open in 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998 and 2012, Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, will now host a PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

That according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which is reporting that the Club will host the 2028 PGA Championship and 2032 Ryder Cup.

The United States Golf Association, the organization that runs America's national championship, offered the 2027 U.S. Open to the Olympic Club, but contract talks stalled over the past several months. Then the USGA — sensing Olympic might accept the Ryder Cup/PGA offer instead, according to one source — announced Oct. 24 that Pebble Beach would host the '27 Open.

So your Ryder Cup venues (that we know of) in the future look like this:

2018: Le Golf National (Paris, France)



2020: Whistling Straits (Haven, Wisconsin)



2022: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Rome, Italy)



2024: Bethpage Black (Farmingdale, New York)



2032: Olympic Club (San Francisco, California)



A formal announcement will reportedly come next week from the PGA of America and Olympic Club.