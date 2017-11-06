Report: Rib injury forces Henrik Stenson out for final two European Tour events

The Swede will miss the Race to Dubai finale, and it might because of a PR stunt

Remember when Henrik Stenson was suspended alongside Dustin Johnson above Hideki Matsuyama during a photoshoot for the HSBC Champions for a few weeks ago? Yeah, that might not have been such a great idea.

Stenson will miss the final two European Tour events this season -- the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai -- with a rib injury, according to The Telegraph.

The injury allegedly was a result of his suspension in Shanghai above Matsuyama. While Stenson has played in the last two events -- the HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open -- and played pretty well, he apparently has not been 100 percent healthy

And now he's out for two big ones in the season-ending Race to Dubai.

"I'm no superman even though certain people thought I was superman," he told The Telegraph. If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean."

Oh we did, and we know what he means.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

