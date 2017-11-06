Report: Rib injury forces Henrik Stenson out for final two European Tour events
The Swede will miss the Race to Dubai finale, and it might because of a PR stunt
Remember when Henrik Stenson was suspended alongside Dustin Johnson above Hideki Matsuyama during a photoshoot for the HSBC Champions for a few weeks ago? Yeah, that might not have been such a great idea.
Stenson will miss the final two European Tour events this season -- the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai -- with a rib injury, according to The Telegraph.
The injury allegedly was a result of his suspension in Shanghai above Matsuyama. While Stenson has played in the last two events -- the HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open -- and played pretty well, he apparently has not been 100 percent healthy.
And now he's out for two big ones in the season-ending Race to Dubai.
"I'm no superman even though certain people thought I was superman," he told The Telegraph. If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean."
Oh we did, and we know what he means.
-
Charley Hoffman gives $100K to Vegas
The former UNLV star has some special ties to the area, and he ponied up after the Shriner...
-
OHL Classic 2017 odds, picks, prediction
SportsLine simulated the OHL Classic 10,000 times and came up with some surprising picks
-
Thomas honored at Alabama-LSU game
The No. 3 player in the world was honored on Saturday in Tuscaloosa
-
Trump plays golf with Japanese PM
The POTUS got a round in this weekend in Japan
-
Cantlay wins first event at Shriners
The 25-year-old is highly regarded among his peers and proved his ability on Sunday
-
Finau chasing as Shriners Open
Finau has an upward climb standing three strokes back with Round 4 still to play
Add a Comment