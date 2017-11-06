Report: Rib injury forces Henrik Stenson out for final two European Tour events

Remember when Henrik Stenson was suspended alongside Dustin Johnson above Hideki Matsuyama during a photoshoot for the HSBC Champions for a few weeks ago? Yeah, that might not have been such a great idea.

Stenson will miss the final two European Tour events this season -- the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai -- with a rib injury, according to The Telegraph.

The injury allegedly was a result of his suspension in Shanghai above Matsuyama. While Stenson has played in the last two events -- the HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open -- and played pretty well, he apparently has not been 100 percent healthy.

And now he's out for two big ones in the season-ending Race to Dubai.

"I'm no superman even though certain people thought I was superman," he told The Telegraph. If you saw the promotion in Shanghai, you know what I mean."

Oh we did, and we know what he means.