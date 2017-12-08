Report: Rory McIlroy will continue to use friend Harry Diamond as caddie in 2018

For the second straight day, there is news out of Rory McIlroy's camp. Yesterday, he committed to the Honda Classic, and now there is a report in The Guardian that McIlroy will keep long-time mate Harry Diamond as his caddie for 2018.

Harry Diamond will remain Rory McIlroy's caddie into the 2018 season, the Guardian can reveal, closing the door on one of the most lucrative and courted positions in the game.

McIlroy started using Diamond at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August after he fired longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald and kept Diamond on through the end of the season. There was much fervor about the position as McIlroy said it was up in the air and he was taking applications, but that turned out to be one-sided as McIlroy will stick with his childhood friend Diamond.

"Obviously it's been nine years since I've had anyone else on my bag, so even just hearing a different voice, it's a little different," McIlroy said after their first official day together at Bridgestone.

"But I thought we did well out there, sort of consulted each other when we needed to. I sort of did all my own stuff when I felt like I was good, and then whatever decisions I made, whether they were good or bad, it was on me. Didn't have anyone to get frustrated at other than myself."

McIlroy noted throughout that part of the reason he dropped Fitzgerald is that he didn't feel like he was taking as much ownership in his game as he should have been, which would lead to frustration on both sides.

"I don't know if I would say I was lacking," said McIlroy at the Dell Technologies Championship in September. "I was just getting increasingly frustrated and frustrated for the wrong reasons. I think having Harry on the bag, I've been happier and more jovial out there and not getting as hard on myself that. Can only help.

"That's sort of, if anything, that's what has helped over these past few weeks is sort of taken things in my stride; if I hit a bad shot, forget about it and talk about something else. Just try and keep going."

McIlroy is expected to make his 2018 debut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. He will also play the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Open the Honda Classic, the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational leading up to the Masters in April.