Report: Steph Curry's PGA Tour event likely to be hosted by San Francisco-area golf course

Steph Curry hit on another improbable shot this week, it seems, when his yet-to-be-named PGA Tour event (where he will play host) apparently landed Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California, as a probable host.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Lake Merced, which currently hosts the LPGA's Mediheal Championship, will need to undergo some renovations but looks likely to play host to Curry's event this fall.

Lake Merced members overwhelmingly approved a proposal to make more than $3.6 million in course upgrades, a prerequisite to holding the tournament. Octagon, the sports management company set to run the event, will cover $2.8 million of those costs, according to an email sent by club president Jeff Pero to Lake Merced members on Nov. 16.

The tournament, which is still looking for a sponsor, will likely be part of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, and according to the Chronicle, Curry will not play in it. Curry has played on the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic two years in a row, and missed the cut earlier this season with a 71-86 showing at TPC Stonebrae.

It's going to be interesting to see what kind of star power his name and influence bring into a tournament where he plays host. There are a number of different things going on this year, including a revamped wraparound season, but having Curry's name attached to anything in golf can't hurt.