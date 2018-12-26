Report: The Match pitting Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson returning in 2019 and 2020

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, fresh off their $9 million match from Thanksgiving weekend, have other 1-on-1 matchups on the horizon it seems. There could be many more millions where that first nine (and more) came from.

There's a lot going on in this report by Golf Digest, including the fact that around 1 million people paid for The Match at $20 a pop, but the money had to be refunded after the streaming system broke down. Most pertinent, however, is that it seems Woods and Mickelson will be able to turn this budding enterprise into a business. According to the report, more matches will take place over the next two years.

Thankfully (mercifully?), it seems like there will be a team component, which hopefully means we won't have to subscribe to some of the more painful Woods-Mickelson mic'd up conversation.

Interestingly, however, the pay-per-view count wasn't quite as integral to the immediate future of the enterprise as first reported -- unless, of course, it turned out to be a total washout. Which it wasn't. It turns out that Turner signed a three-year deal with the joint Woods and Mickelson business entity, Golf World has learned. That doesn't mean we'll see a rematch of the affair that Mickelson won on the 22nd hole in the dark on a makeshift par-3 hole. But to keep both involved, a team showdown is "almost a certainty," said one confidant of the two men. The conventional thought is that they pair together against two challengers. But another option apparently is that they remain on opposite sides and each chooses his own teammate.

The part that I thought might come to fruition -- and it seems like it has -- is that much of the big bill for stuff like this could be paid by sponsors like Capital One. That, more than a $20 pay-per-view number, seems like the most sustainable model into the future for Woods and Mickelson. In fact, there's no word yet over whether the next match(es) will be pay-per-view at all.