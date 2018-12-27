Report: Tiger Woods will skip Sentry Tournament of Champions to begin the new year

Tiger Woods will reportedly not start his 2019 golf calendar year in Hawaii. According to ESPN, Woods has opted to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which kicks off the new golf year next week in Kapalua. Woods qualified by winning the 2018 Tour Championship.

Alex Urban, the tournament's general manager, said they had heard from Woods' representatives and that he is "spending more time with family and friends over the holiday and will start his season at a later event."

Woods' colleagues Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will all play in the small field, no-cut event to ring in another year in golf. Big Cat hasn't even qualified for the tournament since 2013 when he last won (you have to have won in the previous calendar year to get into the field). It was presumed that because there were essentially free OWGR and FedEx Cup points available that Woods might play in the tournament in Kapalua for the first time since 2005 (he won in 1997 and 2000).

"We're going to sit back after I'm done with Australia and really get back into the gym and build up my bod, get it stronger and get some weight on me and see where I want to start the year and see how many events that I should play," Woods said a few weeks ago about speculation that he might play this event for the first time in over a decade.

Presumably, we won't see Woods again until the end of January at his normal opening spot for the year: Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open. He's won there seven times plus an eighth if you include the 2008 U.S. Open, which he won in a playoff.

Skipping Kapalua probably came down to a numbers game for Woods, who played 18 times in 2018 (that's a ton for him, the most since 2012 when he played 19).

"All I know is I played too much at the end of the year," Woods said at the beginning of December. "That was just too much for my body to handle and I was not physically prepared for it. I hadn't trained for that, so we're going to make some adjustments for next year."