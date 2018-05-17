Report: Warriors star Steph Curry could be hosting a PGA Tour event in the future

Steph Curry, PGA Tour event host? ESPN's Darren Rovell reported this week that it could happen later on this year. Curry would be following in the footsteps of another golf love, Justin Timberlake, who hosted the Shriner's Hospitals for Children Open for five years.

Here's Rovell.

ESPN has learned that Curry's representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour to finalize a deal that allows the agency to work with the Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals to a tournament that will be played in the fall of 2019. Sources told ESPN that calls were being made to prospective sponsors of the event.

This sounds more or less like a done deal and that a few kinks just have to be worked out. It makes sense, too. Curry is a big enough name to get a real exemption into a Web.com Tour event and certainly big enough to host a PGA Tour tournament.

PGA Tour pros would love it, too. Many of them follow and love other pro sports (specifically the NBA and NFL), and the dynamic of Curry playing host in conjunction with the money that could be raised for charity would be terrific.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out, but the easy bet is on the Safeway Open in Napa. Curry often plays in the pro-am there and even got shots up with Harold Varner III a few years ago.