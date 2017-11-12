Rickie Fowler co-leads going into Sunday at OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico

There are still two rounds left at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, but Rickie Fowler is sitting in premium position going into Sunday. Fowler is the co-leader with Patton Kizzire and Patrick Rodgers at 10 under.

Those three, though, haven't even hit a single tee shot of their third rounds after weather postponed Rounds 2 and 3. In fact, going into Saturday, Fowler had yet to finish up his second round. He finally played the final three holes and posted a 4-under 67 to go with his 6-under 65 in Round 1.

But he never teed off in Round 3, and most of the leaders were left waiting until Sunday when they'll, presumably, try to get 36 holes of play in.

"We deal with weather every once in a while on the PGA Tour, around the world, really," Fowler told the Associated Press. "You kind of just learn to play when you get to play, relax when you get to relax. Rest when you can, tee it up when you can."

A Sunday finish seems unlikely given the amount of daylight they're dealing with and how much weather has affected this even already so this tournament could spill into Monday.

Regardless of when it ends, Fowler will be a factor. His 67 in Round 2 included five birdies, finished with four straight pars and he's made just one bogey in his first 36 holes at Playa del Carmen.

Fowler is slated to tee off with Rodgers and Kizzire at 7:35 a.m. Eastern on Sunday. If he gets win No. 5 of his PGA Tour career, he's going to have earned it mentally with either a long Sunday slog or a Monday reboot and finish.