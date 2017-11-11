Rickie Fowler one back after suspended second round at OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Even though Rickie Fowler is not leading outright at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba yet, he has been nearly flawless through a round and a half in Playa del Carmen.

The No. 10 player in the world is cruising at the suspended event after firing a 6-under 65 in Round 1 and following that up with five more birdies through 12 holes in Round 2. The day was bagged because of rain, but Fowler goes into the weekend tied one back of Patrick Rodgers who is 11 under.

Even more impressively, he has just one bogey so far.

Despite multiple stops and starts in the afternoon because of the poor weather, Fowler has kept his scorecard nearly clean through 33 holes. He went out in 33 on the front nine and made two more birdies on the back before making his first bogey of the week on the par-4 14th.

Fowler has never played this event before, but he's clearly carrying the momentum he grabbed from a career year in 2016-17 into this season. Even if he hasn't played since the Presidents Cup in late September.

He said earlier this week that he didn't even touch a club until Tuesday.

"Came down here obviously coming off of a great season last year," Fowler said, who notched 10 top 10s last season. "I didn't play a whole lot the last four or five weeks, but never felt like I was far off when I did go out and make some swings. Body feels good. We got here on Saturday, but didn't touch a club until Tuesday. So got nine holes in then, the pro-am yesterday and felt like I could go out and play well."

He has so far.

But Fowler has some talent around him on the leaderboard, though. Rodgers is a stud, and he's looking for his first career win. He ended Friday's suspended round with four straight birdies and will finish off the last three holes on Saturday morning. He was 4 under in Round 1 and 7 under (so far) in Round 2.

A shootout on the weekend between those two would be a blast. At this point, I'd take just getting the tournament in. With the way the wind whipped and the rain pelted players on Friday, I think they would too.

Play will resume on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET.