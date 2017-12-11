Rickie Fowler plays golf with a man in his final days of a battle with cancer

Rickie Fowler recently spent a day playing golf with a man named German Reyes in Georgia. Dr. Reyes, who has since passed away, was battling cancer, but Fowler visited him (seemingly randomly) to share a round and a day.

Fowler is universally considered one of the nicest people in, not only golf, but all of sports, according to his peers. Jordan Spieth recently called him "one of the nicest human beings in the world," and it's true.

Here's what Fowler said on Instagram.

38 days ago I flew up to Atlanta to play golf with a man fighting pancreatic cancer. For him I hope it was a fun filled enjoyable round of golf! For me it turned out to be much more than that...from breakfast to the course to a late afternoon lunch it was amazing! We shared a cart and shared plenty of laughs along the way! I think some of his putting rubbed off on me too as he made plenty that day! It was a day I will remember for the rest of my life! 11 days ago, the Sunday before Tiger's tourney, we lost that man ... a man I wish I could thank for choosing to spend one of his last days with me! Thank you Dr. Reyes, and the win last week was for you! Rest In Peace and my thoughts and prayers go out to your family and friends!

Pretty cool stuff from Fowler and something his pal Justin Thomas noted isn't all that out of the ordinary.