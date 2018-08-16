Rickie Fowler to miss first PGA Tour playoff event while dealing with oblique injury
One of the top 10 players in the world will skip the Northern Trust next weekend
Rickie Fowler announced this week that he will be off for a few weeks as he gets treatment for a partial oblique tear. Fowler dealt with the injury at the PGA Championship and still managed to finish inside the top 15.
He won't play the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event -- the Northern Trust -- next week, and his status seems up in the air for for the events after that. The primary concern for him is, of course, getting ready for the Ryder Cup at the end of September.
"News got out last week that I was dealing with an oblique injury the past two tournaments ... " Fowler wrote on Instagram. "It was confirmed yesterday, via MRI, that I have a partial tear in my right oblique. My team and I feel like it's best not to play next week in the Northern Trust ... I will be back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!!"
Here's a look at the FedEx Cup Playoff schedule plus the Ryder Cup.
- The Northern Trust: Aug. 23-26
- Dell Technologies Championship: Aug. 31 - Sept. 3
- BMW Championship: Sept. 6-9
- Tour Championship: Sept. 20-23
- Ryder Cup: Sept. 28-30
Fowler finished No. 2 on the PGA Tour in aggregate score at major championships behind Justin Rose. He was one of just 11 golfers to make the cut at all four majors.
Fowler is ranked No. 17 in the FedEx Cup going into the final event of the regular season this week. Even if he misses the first two playoff events, he'll still have a solid shot at making it all the way to the Tour Championship.
