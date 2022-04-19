In a move reminiscent of Fyre Festival booking Blink-182 to perform at its disastrous event in the Bahamas that ultimately failed to materialize, the LIV Golf Invitational might have its first participant. Robert Garrigus has filed for a release from the PGA Tour to play in the first event of the eight-event series in London at the Centurion Club from June 9-11, the journeyman confirmed on Tuesday to Golf Channel, though he declined to comment further.

Garrigus is currently ranked No. 1,043 in the Official World Golf Rankings and has played just three PGA Tour events so far this year. His career has been solid by PGA Tour journeyman standards -- he's made $15 million and was once ranked as high as No. 35 in the world -- but all of that pales in comparison to what he could earn with a few good outings this summer.

Every event of the Saudi Arabia-backed Liv Golf Invitational Series (formerly the Super Golf League) will include an individual purse of $20 million and a $5 million team prize until the finale in October, where the numbers will be $30 million and $50 million, respectively. In other words, Garrigus has an opportunity, depending on how well he plays, to match his career earnings over five months starting in June.

Filing a request for a waiver does not mean Garrigus will actually play in the events, of course, but it seems as if that's the direction he's headed. Whether others follow will be highly intriguing. There was a report in The Telegraph at the end of last week that associated five fairly high-profile golfers -- Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson and Kevin Na -- with the league, but nothing has been confirmed and some of those players even indirectly refuted the report.

According to Golfweek, players have to file a request 45 days ahead of a tournament, which means the deadline to do so for the London event on June 9 is Monday, April 25.

Interestingly, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, Greg Norman, stated recently that he doesn't really care who plays in the eight events because the financial gain will be so large that eventually the best players in the world will want a piece of the pie. Whether that's a wise financial decision remains to be seen, but it also might not matter. LIV Golf Investments is funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia -- essentially the financial arm of the Saudi government -- and that financial well is seemingly endless.

Garrigus has one win in his PGA Tour career, a 2010 victory at the Children's Miracle Network Classic (which ended in 2012), and has played in 11 major championships over the course of his career (although none since 2013). He also has seven runner-up finishes in his career with five of them coming in 2012 and three of them coming in playoff losses.

Garrigus finished T16 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am earlier this year to move from No. 1,614 to No. 1,002 in the world.