Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau headlines a PGA Tour field loaded with former major champions when the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off Thursday at Detroit Country Club. This is the third year of the event, which DeChambeau won by three strokes at 23 under last season and Nate Lashley won by six at 25-under in 2019. Many players are taking a break before the British Open, but the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field does include 13 major champions. Among the notable names are 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

William Hill Sportsbook lists DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds. Reed (14-1) is the second favorite, followed by reigning Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) and 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson (18-1). Before you lock in your 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, you really need to see who esteemed golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a tremendous feel for how the players and courses fit together. Before last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, he was locked in on DeChambeau before the bomber's debut in Detroit.

"This is a course he should eat up and play great on," Johnson said before the event. "Look for him to break out with a possible win."

The result? DeChambeau crushed it all week and didn't shoot higher than 67 on his way to a 23-under finish. He fired a 7-under 65 on the final day to beat Matthew Wolff by three strokes.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks.

Top 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading Will Zalatoris, who is among the top-five favorites at William Hill at 25-1. The 24-year-old stormed onto the scene with top-eight finishes in three of the first four events to start the season. Then he was the runner-up at the Masters in April and tied for eighth at the PGA Championship. But he has a T-59 and two missed cuts in his last five events, and he is making his Rocket Mortgage debut.

On the other hand, Johnson watched DeChambeau dominate this course last year and knows he has the ability to overpower it again. The tour's longest hitter has taken a step back since following up his Arnold Palmer win in March with a tie for third at the Players. But he has shot in the 60s in five of his last seven rounds and finished T-19 at the Travelers last week. Of course, those seven rounds include his 77 as he melted down on the final day at the U.S. Open, but the 27-year-old still ranks second on tour in strokes gained total and seventh in scoring average (69.877).

The golf expert also knows that Reed is a threat to win at any time. The 30-year-old has nine career victories, including this year's Farmers Insurance Open, and he has finished in the top-25 in 13 of his 18 events. He was fifth at the Memorial a month ago, and while he tied for 25th last week, he has shot no worse than 70 in his past five rounds. His statistics have been impeccable this season, as he ranks eighth in strokes gained total and strokes gained putting. He also leads the tour in one-putt percentage (44.91) and is ninth in scoring average (69.90).

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field, top contenders, power rankings

Bryson DeChambeau 15-2

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Patrick Reed 14-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Jason Kokrak 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Jason Day 28-1

Matthew Wolff 33-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Charley Hoffman 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Doc Redman 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Brendon Todd 60-1

Adam Hadwin 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kyle Stanley 66-1

Phil Mickelson 66-1

Max Homa 66-1

Alex Noren 66-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Chez Reavie 66-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Maverick McNealy 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Charles Howell 100-1

Danny Lee 100-1

Ryan Armour 125-1

Pat Perez 125-1

MacKenzie Hughes 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kramer Hickok 125-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Adam Long 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Troy Merritt 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Kevin Chappell 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Tom Lewis 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Martin Laird 200-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Jimmy Walker 200-1

Scott Piercy 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Byeong Hun An 200-1

Brian Stuard 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Satoshi Kodaira 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Camilo Villegas 250-1

Vaughn Taylor 250-1

Adam Schenk 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

James Hahn 250-1

Curtis Thompson 250-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Anirban Lahiri 300-1

J.J. Spaun 300-1

Bo Van Pelt 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Kris Ventura 350-1

Brandon Hagy 350-1

Luke Donald 350-1

Jonas Blixt 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Bronson Burgoon 350-1

Aaron Baddeley 400-1

Rob Oppenheim 400-1

Austin Cook 400-1

Grayson Murray 400-1

Tyler McCumber 400-1

Rafael Campos 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Andrew Landry 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Rhein Gibson 400-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

David Hearn 500-1

Ted Potter 500-1

Scott Harrington 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Fabian Gomez 500-1

Chris Baker 500-1

Willie Mack 500-1

Scott Brown 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Sebastian Cappelen 500-1

Michael Kim 500-1

Sean O'Hair 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Mark Anderson 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Cameron Percy 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Kevin Stadler 750-1

Nelson Ledesma 750-1

Hunter Mahan 750-1

Martin Trainer 1000-1

Jeff Roth 1000-1

Harrison Frazar 1000-1