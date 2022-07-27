Cam Davis is the defending champion, and there could be many other Camerons in the mix this week at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Davis isn't even the favorite among the Cams this week, as that honor that goes to rising star Cameron Young. Cameron Champ and Cameron Tringale also could be contenders, Cameron Percy is a massive longshot, and Cameron Smith is still enjoying his time with the Claret Jug he won at St. Andrews. Among the non-Cams featured in the Rocket Mortgage 2022 field are reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau, who is fresh off a victory at last week's 3M Open. There are just two events left in the PGA Tour's regular season, so points will be critical for many golfers in the field, including Webb Simpson, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler.

Cantlay is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds. Finau (12-1) and Zalatoris (14-1) are next in line, with Young the first Cameron on the list at 16-1, followed by Max Homa (22-1). Davis is priced at 28-1, while Tringale (40-1) and Champ (50-1) are longshots and Percy would bring a huge 250-1 payout. Simpson (40-1), Day (65-1) and Fowler (80-1) also are longshots in the Rocket Mortgage 2022 field.

Will Young represent the Camerons well and put you in the best position to win with your 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Fantasy golf picks? Or could a more streaky Cameron like Tringale or Champ give you great value? Before you make any Fantasy golf rankings or bets on the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, be see the Fantasy golf projections from fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. He nailed the Open Championship, going with Cameron Smith among his outright winners despite many experts writing off the Australian. "There is some concern here after how he played in the U.S. Open," Gates said before the historic event at St. Andrews. "But Smith was solid in the other two majors this year. ... The value is certainly there."

And before last week's 3M Open, the expert touted Emiliano Grillo (50-1) as one of his top long shots and also backed Sungjae Im despite his terrible recent run.

Grillo was priced at just $7,600 on DraftKings, while Im was listed at 18-1 in Caesars Sportsbook's odds. They finished in a tie for second, and Fantasy players who picked Grillo and bettors who backed Im for a solid finish cashed in huge.

Gates knows Patrick Cantlay is the class of this field and is backing him no matter the number. The 30-year-old has been at the top of his game and is due for his first stroke-play win of the season. He won the Zurich Classic alongside Xander Schauffele and has three top-three finishes. He also posted top 10's in both events in Scotland and has been resting since his T-8 at The Open. He ranks in the top 20 on tour in both strokes gained off the tee and putting.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Davis Riley, who has hit a rough patch since threatening for his first tour victory all summer. The 25-year-old missed the cut at the 3M Open after tying for 64th at the Travelers, and he has six rounds of 71 or worse in his past 10. That is a far cry from the stretch of six straight top-15 finishes that included three in the top five. The young star's short game has been off lately, and that will be one of the keys to success this week in Detroit.

