Low scores should be on tap again this week when the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club. This will be the fourth edition of the tournament on the Donald Ross-designed course, and the average winning score is 22 under par. Cam Davis returns as the defending champion. He beat Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff after all three went 18-under last year. Patrick Cantlay, who is ranked fourth in the world and sixth in the FedEx Cup standings, is the top player in the Rocket Mortgage field. He is preparing to defend his 2021 FedEx Cup title starting in two weeks. Tony Finau, winner of last week's 3M Open champion, and young stars Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young also are among the favorites. The top 125 in the standings advance to the postseason, so with just two events left, there will be a mad scramble for critical points.

Cantlay is the 10-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, followed by Finau (12-1), Zalatoris (14-1) and Young (16-1). Max Homa (22-1) also is one of the top favorites, ahead of Davis (28-1), with no other player shorter than 35-1. Before you make any 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, you need to see the PGA predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up more than 55 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

For last week's 3M Open, McDonald nailed both of his prop plays, taking Cam Davis as the top Australian finisher (+140) and Sahith Theegala to miss the cut (+275). He is up more than 11 units on his PGA Tour props.

Top 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks

Surprisingly, McDonald isn't expecting much from the defending champion and is fading Davis this week. The Australian has had recent success, but it has come in inferior tournaments. He was T-16 last week at the 3M Open, and he was in the top 10 in both the Barracuda and Barbasol, but this field is much stronger. He doesn't hit the green often and isn't a strong player around the green, either, which is why he missed the cut in the 2019 and 2020 events in Detroit.

McDonald has no such concerns about Kevin Kisner and is backing him this week at 35-1 odds. The 38-year-old is one of the best putters on tour and is excellent around the greens, and on a Ross course, that is a perfect combination. That's why Kisner won the Wyndham Championship last August at the Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club. He also comes in playing very well, posting a T-21 finish at The Open and finishing T-6 at the Travelers in his last two tournaments.

For this week's PGA Tour event in Detroit, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. They include a longshot who comes in at massive odds of well over 70-1. This unheralded player crushes it off the tee and should gain a lot of shots in that area at Detroit Golf Club. He could pull off a stunning result this week.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, field, top contenders

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Tony Finau 12-1

Will Zalatoris 14-1

Cameron Young 16-1

Max Homa 22-1

Cam Davis 28-1

Adam Scott 35-1

Maverick McNealy 35-1

Kevin Kisner 35-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Sahith Theegala 40-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Denny McCarthy 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Kevin Streelman 45-1

Scott Stallings 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Joohyung Kim 50-1

Chris Kirk 55-1

Brendan Steele 60-1

Troy Merritt 65-1

Cameron Champ 65-1

Nick Hardy 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Adam Svensson 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Chris Gotterup 70-1

Greyson Sigg 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Scott Piercy 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Trey Mullinax 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

James Hahn 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Austin Smotherman 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Hank Lebioda 100-1

Callum Tarren 100-1

Luke List 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Michael Gligic 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Brandon Wu 100-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Lee Hodges 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Tyler Duncan 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Chesson Hadley 125-1

Brice Garnett 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Adam Schenk 125-1

Matthias Schwab 125-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Stephan Jaeger 150-1

David Lipsky 150-1

J.J. Spaun 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Taylor Moore 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Kelly Kraft 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Vince Whaley 175-1

Justin Lower 175-1

Robert Streb 175-1

Ryan Armour 200-1

Rory Sabbatini 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Joseph Bramlett 200-1

Charley Hoffman 200-1

Brandon Hagy 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Kramer Hickok 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Cameron Percy 250-1

Andrew Novak 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Doc Redman 250-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Scott Gutschewski 250-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Bill Haas 300-1

Satoshi Kodaira 300-1

Dylan Wu 300-1

Sean O'Hair 300-1

Ben Kohles 300-1

Camilo Villegas 300-1

Cole Hammer 300-1

Jonathan Byrd 300-1

Bo Hoag 300-1

Henrik Norlander 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Brandon Matthews 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

Roger Sloan 300-1

William McGirt 400-1

Aaron Baddeley 400-1

Luke Donald 400-1

Ben Martin 400-1

Vaughn Taylor 400-1

Paul Barjon 400-1

Richy Werenski 400-1

Brian Stuard 400-1

Seung-Yul Noh 400-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Morgan Hoffmann 500-1

Seth Reeves 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Andrew Landry 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Joshua Creel 500-1

David Skinns 500-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Curtis Thompson 750-1

Brett Drewitt 1000-1

Geoff Ogilvy 1000-1

Brian Gay 1000-1

Tommy Gainey 1000-1

Nick Watney 1000-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Davis Love 1000-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 1000-1

Ben Cook 1500-1