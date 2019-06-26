Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions, odds 2019: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland picks from PGA insider

Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed and reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland are among the marquee names who have descended on Detroit Golf Club for the inaugural 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament begins on Thursday at the par-72, 7,340-yard course designed by Donald Ross. Bettors and daily Fantasy sports players won't be able to look at past performances for guidance since there hasn't been a significant tournament here since the 1992 USGA Mid-Am. Johnson, the world's No. 2-ranked player, opens as the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds, followed by Fowler (10-1), Woodland (12-1), Matsuyama (12-1) and last week's Travelers Championship winner, Chez Reavie (20-1). Before you make your 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks, you should see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's legendary golf expert, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Last week at the Travelers Championship, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a potential winner, citing Reavie's momentum following his third place finish at the U.S. Open and noting how his game (second in fairway accuracy, eighth in proximity to hole) was a perfect fit for TPC River Highlands. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released highly confident 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks. You can only see his surprising 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions at SportsLine.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Dustin Johnson. In fact, he says DJ doesn't even crack the top 10.

The player with the fewest number of putts from three to 12 feet will win this week, Sal Johnson said, and "Putting has been DJ's Achilles heel of late. Not only is he 141st in putting inside 10 feet, but he's also 190th in putting from four to eight feet."

Johnson also has a strong read on Matsuyama, who has come on lately with a sixth-place finish at the Memorial and a 2-under over the weekend at the U.S. Open to tie for 21st. "He's a strong shot-maker and is fifth in strokes gained tee to green," Johnson told SportsLine. "He's also one of the best at adapting to new courses."

Johnson has also locked in the fate of Woodland, who's fresh off winning his first U.S. Open. Making his first start since his victory at Pebble Beach, Woodland will be paired with Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker in Detroit. Woodland is No. 5 in the FedEx Cup standings, but could find life difficult at Detroit Golf Club.

"He will be the center of attention and will have very little time to work on his game," Johnson said. "He's been very inconsistent on the greens, ranking 184th in putting inside 10 feet, and he's only 148th in scrambling."

In addition, Johnson is high on an astronomical long shot to win. This completely overlooked player is heating up at just the right time and excels on shotmaker courses like the Detroit Golf Club. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

That's not the only big surprise on Johnson's stunning leaderboard. You can only see his projected 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which massive long shots stun the golf world? Check out the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who was all over Chez Reavie last week.

