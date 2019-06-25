Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions, odds 2019: Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland picks from PGA insider

The inaugural 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic starts Thursday from Detroit Golf Club, a classic Donald Ross-designed course. World No. 2 Dustin Johnson is the 6-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds despite subpar performances in his last two tournaments, a tie for 35th at the U.S. Open and a tie for 20th at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll anchor a loaded 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic field featuring 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (12-1), five-time PGA Tour winners Rickie Fowler (10-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (12-1), and last week's surprise winner at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie. The latter paid off at 50-1 last week, but is now getting just 20-1 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds 2019. Before you make your 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's legendary golf expert, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Last week at the Travelers Championship, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a potential winner, citing Reavie's momentum following his third place finish at the U.S. Open and noting how his game (second in fairway accuracy, eighth in proximity to hole) was a perfect fit for TPC River Highlands. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released highly confident 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic picks. You can only see his surprising 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic predictions at SportsLine.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Dustin Johnson. In fact, he says DJ doesn't even crack the top 10.

The player with the fewest number of putts from three to 12 feet will win this week, Sal Johnson said, and "Putting has been DJ's Achilles heel of late. Not only is he 141st in putting inside 10 feet, but he's also 190th in putting from four to eight feet."

Johnson also has a strong read on Fowler, who was a disappointing 43rd at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

"Fowler seems to win when you least expect him to, and he's flying very low on the radar this week," Johnson told SportsLine. "He tied for eighth last year at the BMW Championship, which also was played on a Donald Ross course."

Johnson has also locked in the fate of Woodland, who's fresh off winning his first U.S. Open. Woodland has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 12 and won the U.S. Open thanks in part to shooting a head-turning 65 on Friday. He's eighth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage at 70.40.

In addition, Johnson is high on an astronomical long shot to win. This completely overlooked player is heating up at just the right time and excels on shotmaker courses like the Detroit Golf Club. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

That's not the only big surprise on Johnson's stunning leaderboard. You can only see his projected 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which massive long shots stun the golf world? Check out the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who was all over Chez Reavie last week.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Gary Woodland 12-1

Chez Reavie 20-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Brandt Snedeker 30-1

Kevin Kisner 30-1

Ryan Moore 30-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Viktor Hovland 50-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Kevin Tway 50-1

Charles Howell III 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Jason Kokrak 50-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Jason Dufner 50-1

Charley Hoffman 60-1

Luke List 60-1

Kyle Stanley 60-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 60-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Sung Kang 80-1

Nick Watney 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Vaughn Taylor 80-1

Jimmy Walker 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Danny Lee 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Harold Varner III 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Chesson Hadley 100-1

Troy Merritt 100-1

Michael Thompson 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1