Rory McIlroy believes a change at the White House may prove beneficial in bringing together men's professional golf under one roof. At least that was the contention of the four-time major winner, who was asked about the subject ahead of the DP World Tour's 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week.

McIlroy opined that Donald Trump retaking the White House could affect the status of negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's financial backer, Saudi Arabia's Investment Fund.

"He might be able to [strike a deal]," McIlroy said. "... From the outside looking in, it's probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He's got a great relationship with golf. He's a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows? But I think, as the President of the United States again, he's probably got bigger things to focus on than golf."

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF have carried out for nearly 18 months with the U.S. Department of Justice serving as one of the main hurdles the two parties need to transverse. Antitrust officials took notice of the initial framework agreement in June 2023 and welcomed officials from both groups to speak in front of a Senate subcommittee the following month, though only PGA Tour officials attended.

McIlroy shared ahead of September's BMW PGA Championship that he believes the DOJ to be the main obstacle in bringing the two sides together. Trump provided his thoughts on the situation when he recently appeared on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick stating he could get a deal done in "15 minutes."

"I would [be surprised of an imminent deal], but then obviously, given today's news with what's happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit. So, we'll see. … It would be a huge moment," McIlroy explained.

McIlroy and others may have learned more about the status of negotiations soon as PGA Tour Enterprises CEO Jay Monahan held court earlier this week with the transaction subcommittee, upon which McIlroy sits. An unconfirmed report from a UK tabloid claimed last weekend a deal between the two sides was complete, though McIlroy stated he was unaware of such movement in talks.

"It's the first that I've heard of it," McIlroy said. "I know Jay was in Saudi Arabia last week at the FII and was having some meetings. But no, I think I would have heard if there was. I know he's briefing the transaction committee [Wednesday night]. So maybe some news comes out of that. But as far as I'm aware, I haven't heard a thing."