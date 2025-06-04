Not since before the PGA Championship has Rory McIlroy spoken with the media. That changed on Wednesday at TPC Toronto as the five-time major champion took the stand ahead of the 2025 Canadian Open — his final tournament before the U.S. Open — to discuss what transpired at Quail Hollow Club a few weeks prior.

McIlroy's performance at the PGA Championship was largely forgettable as he battled the cutline and finished T47. His driver was a different story; it was ruled non-conforming by the United States Golf Association before the competition began. This news trickled out as play was underway, and McIlroy chose to stay quiet.

He explained why on Wednesday:

The driver stuff ... I was a little pissed off because I knew that Scottie [Scheffler's] driver had failed on Monday, but my name was the one that was leaked. It was supposed to stay confidential. Two members of the media were the ones that leaked it. Again, I didn't want to get up there and say something that I regretted, either, because there's a lot of people that -- I'm trying to protect Scottie. I don't want to mention his name. I'm trying to protect TaylorMade. I'm trying to protect the USGA, PGA of America, myself. I just didn't want to get up there and say something that I regretted at the time. With Scottie's stuff, that's not my information to share. I knew that that had happened, but that's not on me to share that, and I felt that process is supposed to be kept confidential, and it wasn't for whatever reason. That's why I was pretty annoyed at that. From a responsibility standpoint, look, I understand, but if we all wanted to, we could all bypass you guys and we could just go on this and we could go on social media and we could talk about our round and do it our own way. We understand that that's not ideal for you guys and there's a bigger dynamic at play here, and I talk to you guys and I talk to the media a lot. I think there should be an understanding that this is a two-way street, and as much as we need to speak to you guys ... we understand the benefit that comes from you being here and giving us the platform and everything else. So I understand that. But again, I've been beating this drum for a long time. If they want to make it mandatory, that's fine, but in our rules it says that it's not, and until the day that that's maybe written into the regulations, you're going to have guys skip from time to time, and that's well within our rights.

McIlroy said he chose to practice instead of speaking to the media given his poor play across his opening 18 holes at Quail Hollow. The following evening, he finished late and wished to return to his accommodations to spend time with his family. Then, he was upset with how the tee times shook out given the rain delay in Round 3 and was once again met with a late finish. Once his tournament wrapped up on Sunday, McIlroy was intent on flying home.

McIlroy faced some criticism for forgoing media sessions, which is more than allowed as players are not required to do so. And when asked if any of his prior experience of speaking out on various topics had a role in his decision, McIlroy confirmed it did not.

"I've skipped my fair share of media requests over the years ... it was nothing to do with that," McIlroy said. "It was just some days you don't feel like talking."