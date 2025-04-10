AUGUSTA, Ga. — No one has slipped on the green jacket more than Jack Nicklaus. A full 50 years removed from winning his fifth Masters before ultimately finding his way into the winner's circle a total of six times, the Golden Bear maneuvered his way around Augusta National Golf Club like no other.

While he was able to add six to his closet, Rory McIlroy still searches for his first. Leaving no stone unturned, McIlroy sought the advice of Nicklaus recently as the two sat down for lunch last week to discuss the strategy involved in executing around Augusta National.

"I think it's about time that Rory won," Nicklaus said. "I sat down with Rory last week and we had lunch, and we were talking, and I said, 'Rory, I know you prepared for Augusta; tell me how you're going to play the golf course.' We went through it shot for shot. And he got done with the round, and I didn't open my mouth. And I said, well, I wouldn't change a thing. That's exactly the way I would try to play the golf course.

"The discipline is what Rory has lacked in my opinion," Nickalus continued. "He's got all the shots. He's got all the game. He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game. But, if you look, go back and see his history the last few years, he gets to a place a lot of times an 8 or a 7 pops up, and that keeps you from getting to where he needs to go. I'm a big fan of Rory's and I like Rory a lot, so that's what I think."

While McIlroy has been able to place his name onto the first and second pages of the leaderboard often this last decade in pursuit of the career grand slam, he has really only gotten into Sunday contention once (2018). The reason for his shortcomings boil down to the lack of discipline, as Nicklaus mentioned, and also his scoring averages across the first two rounds.

McIlroy has just one sub-70 opening round over the last decade at Augusta National with a scoring average of 72.2. It gets worse on Friday as his scoring average ticks up to 72.4 with again only one sub-70 round. The last two second rounds, McIlroy has signed for a 5-over 77.

Discipline and a clear mind will both be required for McIlroy to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam. A nod of approval from the six-time winner can go a long way in making sure he has both as the 89th Masters gets underway.