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⛳ Five things to know Monday

🏌️‍♂️ Do not miss this: Inside Rory McIlroy's second Masters title

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Rory McIlroy was in a familiar position after Thursday's opening round at the Masters, standing atop the leaderboard with Sam Burns after shooting a 67. The next 54 holes of his championship defense were a roller coaster and delivered some legendary Augusta National drama.

An incredible second round saw McIlroy distance himself from the pack like no other golfer in Masters history. The six-shot lead he built through 36 holes was the largest the tournament has ever seen, and he entered the weekend 12 under par with plenty of breathing room. Even with his driver causing him immense trouble, McIlroy looked plenty comfortable on a course he knows so well.

Patrick McDonald set the stage beautifully for what happened next.

McDonald: "It was not the power and flying abilities that made him appear to be a superhero. Rather, it was his craftiness, his finesse, his knowledge of Augusta National. McIlroy is experienced enough to know that, once you accelerate, you should keep your foot on the gas and not ease up."

McIlroy could not, in fact, keep his foot on the accelerator. The shots that bailed him out of trouble on Thursday and Friday were absent in Round 3, and in turn, he shot a 73 and squandered sole possession of the lead. Cameron Young was in lockstep with him heading into Sunday, and Scottie Scheffler climbed within striking distance with a Masters career-low 65.

McIlroy vowed to play more freely in Round 4, and he delivered on that game plan. He looked unflappable on the second nine, even after slipping out of the lead altogether. After rebuilding a two-shot cushion heading into the 18th and finishing the job, he put on the green jacket for the second time.

History told us to expect something memorable, as every 10th Masters has been magical for one reason or another. It delivered (as it always does) as McIlroy cemented himself among the greatest golfers of his generation.

😀☹️ WNBA free agency winners and losers

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Most of the biggest dominoes in WNBA free agency fell over the weekend, and with that, we turn to the next page of the truncated offseason tonight's draft. But before college basketball stars like Kiki Rice hear their names called on the stage in New York, let's put a bow on all the roster moves that have unfolded thus far.

Players have been allowed to officially sign contracts since Saturday, and every free agent inside our top 25 has either done so, intends to do so or received core designations. One would be hard-pressed to find a team that stocked up on more firepower than the Liberty, who Jack Maloney tabbed as the biggest winners of free agency after they signed Satou Sabally.

Maloney: "It's fair to have some questions about how (Breanna) Stewart, (Jonquel) Jones and Sabally will fit together in the frontcourt, but no one expected the Liberty to add a fourth star to the mix this spring. Regardless of how the Liberty fill out the rest of the roster, the team is more talented than it was last season."

Meanwhile, the Sky made another trade over the weekend, and unlike the Angel Reese deal, this one actually made sense. Maloney gave them an "A-" for swapping Ariel Atkins for Rickea Jackson and named Chicago both a winner and a loser for its mixed bag of offseason moves.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Leeds United at Manchester United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Astros at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cubs at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 WNBA Draft, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏒 Kings at Kraken, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Rangers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Mets at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited