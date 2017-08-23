Rory McIlroy planning on long offseason after FedEx Cup Playoffs

You should enjoy the next month of watching Rory McIlroy play golf because it's probably the last you'll see of him for a while. McIlroy was on hand at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to promote the FedEx Cup Playoffs (where he's the defending champion), and between hitting balls off the facade over the fence at Yankee Stadium, he discussed his future schedule.

Remember, he had been contemplating shutting it down for good after the PGA Championship a few weeks ago because of a rib injury that has nagged at him all year.

On Tuesday, though, he insinuated that he is going to play the FedEx Cup (four events if he qualifies for the Tour Championship), play one European Tour event (the Dunhill Links) and then call it a year for 2017.

"I'm not at 100 percent, but I'm at a percent where I feel like I can still compete," McIlroy told reporters. "I want to get a win before I shut it down for the season, so I'm excited for the next few weeks, but I'm excited for the next three months after that. Because more than likely I'll take some time off and regroup.

"When's the last time I've been able to take that much time off and focus on myself and my game. We don't get an off-season anymore, so to be able to get that time to afford myself, I'm really excited about that as well."

6 iron for my first home run at the @yankees stadium ⚾️🏌🏼 A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

The time off will probably do McIlroy some good. He's battled this rib injury for most of the calendar year as he first hurt himself just after the calendar flipped and mentioned it from time to time throughout the season. It also sounds like he's planning on grinding over some part of his game that need work.

If he had enough rounds to qualify, McIlroy would be the No. 1 driver on the PGA Tour by a pretty wide margin. But he would be No. 127 in putting. Again, if he putts average, he wins and wins and cannot stop winning.

So it will be fun to see if McIlroy can add to his 13-win total on the PGA Tour and defend his FedEx Cup title from last year, but it will be even more fun to see a hopefully recharged, renewed McIlroy come back strong in 2018 with a revamped game and one eye on Augusta in April.