A through line during this 2025 Ryder Cup has been Rory McIlroy's tense interactions with the American fans at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. McIlroy has been subjected to a variety of lewd, obnoxious and insulting taunts from a crowd that is supposed to be rowdy but nevertheless respectable by Ryder Cup standards.

McIlroy and Shane Lowry -- a Europe teammate, playing partner and longtime friend -- were seen flipping off someone in the gallery Friday. It only escalated Saturday as McIlroy was seen cursing at the crowd, refusing to putt until fans quieted down during his backswing, screaming in jubilation after making a birdie putt and pointing to the scoreboard as Europe continued to pull away from the United States.

It got so unruly that additional police officers and state troopers were added to the security detail for his four-ball matchup alongside Lowry against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Despite the hostile conditions, McIlroy and Lowry won soundly, stretching Europe's lead to what ultimately became 11.5 to 4.5 by the end of the day. McIlroy individually has been dominant, going 3-0-1 through the first four sessions.

"When you plan away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging," McIlroy told NBC afterward in a rather diplomatic way when asked whether the crowd took things too far. "You know, it's not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. You know, I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

McIlroy was not the only golfer who played with an edge on Saturday. Bryson Dechambeau, for example, had to be restrained after tense words between Justin Rose and DeChambeau's caddie.

Saturday was yet another example of how the Ryder Cup is different than any other event in golf. And while the competition and environment brought out the best in some golfers, it got the better of others. For McIlroy, his fiery spirit carried him through an atmosphere that was more hostile than it had any right being, proving once again why he's the best player of his generation.