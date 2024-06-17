After skipping town following his implosion over the final few holes at the 2024 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy on Monday reflected on what he called the "toughest [day] I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer." He announced on social media that he has withdrawn from the 2024 Travelers Championship -- the final PGA Tour signature event of the year -- and will be taking a month away from the game before returning to defend his title as the reigning Scottish Open champion.

"[Sunday] was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," McIlroy wrote in an extended statement. "Firstly, I'd like to congratulate Bryson [DeChambeau]. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.

"As I reflect on my week, I'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day. But, as I always try to do, I'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have. The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.

"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon."

McIlroy was originally listed in the Travelers field but will no longer be among those vying for the title and the $4 million that comes with it at TPC River Highlands. His absence means the Northern Irishman will take three weeks off before defending his crown at the Scottish Open.

This is not completely out of the norm for the 35-year-old as he took a month-long break from competition following last year's Masters as well.

The four-time major champion came agonizingly close to capturing No. 5 at Pinehurst No. 2 on Sunday. Building up a two-stroke lead over DeChambeau with five holes to play, McIlroy made bogey on three of his final four holes -- including par misses from 2 feet, 6 inches on the 16th and 3 feet, 9 inches on the 18th.